ICSI CS Foundation Result Today

ICSI CS Foundation result will be available at icsi.edu and candidates can check 11 am onwards.

The result of ICSI CS Foundation programme examination held on June 8 and June 9 will be declared today at 11:00 AM, according to a statement released by The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). The CS Foundation result along with individual candidate's subject-wise break-up of marks will be available on the Institute's website: www.icsi.edu.

Formal e-result-cum-marks statement of Foundation programme examination will be uploaded on the website of Institute: www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records.

The Institute said in a statement that no physical copy of ICSI foundation result-cum-marks statement will be issued to the candidates.

In the CS Foundation exam held in December, Kalyani Ashwin Pundlik was the topper and a total of 352 candidates were placed in the top 25 ranks. Yukti Jain bagged the second position and Janvi and Muskan Sahu clinched the third spot.

Meanwhile, the CS December exam will begin on December 20. The registration for the exam will begin on August 26/ 27. ICSI has asked desirous students to clear the pre exam well ahead of time before the registration. "Students undergoing Class Room Teaching conducted by the Regional / Chapter Offices of the Institute and pass the requisite tests shall be exempted from the Online Pre-Examination Test on receipt of performance reports from the respective Regional / Chapter Office," it said.

