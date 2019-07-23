Enrolment For ICSI CS Exam (December Session) Begins In August

The exam for the CS December session will begin on December 20.

In order to be eligible for enrollment to December session of CS Executive / Professional Programmes exam, candidates have to clear a pre exam test conducted by The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). ICSI has asked desirous students to clear the pre exam well ahead of time as enrollment for the December exam will begin on August 26/ 27. "Students undergoing Class Room Teaching conducted by the Regional / Chapter Offices of the Institute and pass the requisite tests shall be exempted from the Online Pre-Examination Test on receipt of performance reports from the respective Regional / Chapter Office," it said.

"After successfully completing the online Pre-Examination Test or the Tests conducted by Regional / Chapter Offices as part of the Class Room Teaching, the online examination form shall be enabled by the Institute," it added.

ICSI CS December Exam Time Table

Meanwhile, the result of CS Foundation Programme Exam held on June 8 and 9 will be declared on July 25. The result along with individual candidate's subject-wise break-up of marks will be available on the Institute's website.

In the CS Foundation exam held in December, Kalyani Ashwin Pundlik was the topper and a total of 352 candidates were placed in the top 25 ranks. Yukti Jain bagged the second position and Janvi and Muskan Sahu clinched the third spot.

