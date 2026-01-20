Results Soon For Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test January 2026 Session

Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce the results for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) today. Candidates who appeared in the CSEET on January 10 and 12, 2026, will be able to check their results on the official website by using their login credentials. The result along with individual candidate's subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute's website: www.icsi.edu at around 2 pm.

ICSI released an official notification mentioning, "Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test, January, 2026 Session will be uploaded on the website of Institute: www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by Candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the candidates."

Students who have qualified class 12 or will be appearing in the class 12 exam are eligible to appear in the CSEET.

Candidates who are exempted from taking the CS entrance exam include students who have qualified the foundation level of Institute of Company Secretaries of India, Final passed candidates from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, Institute of Cost Accountants of India, Graduates having minimum 50 per cent marks and Postgraduates. These students are not required to appear for the CSEET and can directly take admission in CS Executive Programme.

CSEET is conducted in four sessions in a year during January, May, July and November.

