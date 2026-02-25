ICSI CS Result December 2025: Professional Exam Result Out, Check Here

ICSI CS December 2025 Result OUT: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the CS Professional examination results for the December 2025 session on February 25. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website - icsi.edu.

The CS Executive examination results will be announced at 2 PM. The CS Professional Programme (Syllabus 2022) and Executive Programme (Syllabus 2022) examinations were conducted in December 2025.

ICSI CS Result 2025: Steps To Check

Step 1: Visit the official website - icsi.edu

Step 2: Click on the CS December 2025 result link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your roll number and registration number

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and save a copy of the scorecard for future reference

To access and download the scorecards for the CS December 2025 examination, candidates must enter their roll number and date of birth.

The e-result-cum-marks statement for the Executive Programme will be available on the official website immediately after the declaration of results. ICSI has clarified that no physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement will be issued for the Executive Programme.

However, the result-cum-marks statements for the Professional Programme will be dispatched to candidates at their registered addresses.

Next Examination Schedule

The next CS Executive and Professional Programme examinations (Syllabus 2022) are scheduled to be held from June 1 to June 7, 2026. The exams will be conducted in the morning session from 9 AM to 12:15 PM. Candidates will be given an additional 15 minutes of reading time from 9 AM to 9:15 AM.

ICSI has also reserved June 8, 9, and 10, 2026, to conduct examinations in case of any unforeseen circumstances.

Programme Structure

The Executive Programme includes papers such as Jurisprudence, Interpretation and General Laws; Company Law and Practice; Capital Market and Securities Laws; Tax Laws and Practice; and Corporate Accounting and Financial Management, divided across Group 1 and Group 2.

The Professional Programme comprises subjects including Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG); Corporate Restructuring, Valuation and Insolvency; Drafting, Pleadings and Appearances; and Compliance Management, Audit and Due Diligence. Certain papers under the Professional Programme will be conducted as Open Book Examinations, with candidates required to choose electives from the prescribed list.