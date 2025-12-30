Advertisement

ICSI Company Secretary June 2026 Exam Dates Announced, Check Complete Schedule Here

ICSI CS June 2026 Exam: The ICSI has released the June 2026 CS Executive Entrance Test schedule. The exams will be held from June 1 to June 4, 2026.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
ICSI Company Secretary June 2026 Exam Dates Announced, Check Complete Schedule Here
ICSI CS 2026 Exam: reserve June 5, 6 and June 7 to meet any exigency

ICSI CS June 2026 Exam Schedule: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the June 2026 Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) examination schedule. Candidates aiming to appear for the CSEET examination in June can check and download the time table on the official website icsi.edu.

The examinations will be held from June 1 to June 4, 2026. It will be conducted for a duration of 3 hours for three subjects and 2 hours for an Optical Mark Recognition (OMR)-based examination.

ICSI CS June 2026 Exam Time Table

Exam DateTimings
Business CommunicationJune 1, 2026 (Monday)2:30 pm to 5:45 pm
Fundamentals of AccountingJune 2, 2026 (Tuesday)2:30 pm to 5:45 pm
Economic and Business EnvironmentJune 3, 2026 (Wednesday)2:30 pm to 5:45 pm
Business Laws and Management (OMR Based)June 4, 2026 (Thursday)2:30 pm to 4:45 pm

The institute has provided 15 minutes of time- from 2:30 pm to 2:45 pm for reading the question paper and they have mentioned in the notice that they reserve June 5, 6 and June 7 to meet any exigency.

Download Link - "ICSI CS June Exam Time Table Download Link"

Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
ICSI CS June Exam 2026, ICSI CS June 2026 Exam Schedule, ICSI CSEET June 2026 Exam Dates
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com