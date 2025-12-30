ICSI Company Secretary June 2026 Exam Dates Announced, Check Complete Schedule Here

ICSI CS June 2026 Exam Schedule: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the June 2026 Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) examination schedule. Candidates aiming to appear for the CSEET examination in June can check and download the time table on the official website icsi.edu.

The examinations will be held from June 1 to June 4, 2026. It will be conducted for a duration of 3 hours for three subjects and 2 hours for an Optical Mark Recognition (OMR)-based examination.

ICSI CS June 2026 Exam Time Table

Exam Date Timings Business Communication June 1, 2026 (Monday) 2:30 pm to 5:45 pm Fundamentals of Accounting June 2, 2026 (Tuesday) 2:30 pm to 5:45 pm Economic and Business Environment June 3, 2026 (Wednesday) 2:30 pm to 5:45 pm Business Laws and Management (OMR Based) June 4, 2026 (Thursday) 2:30 pm to 4:45 pm

The institute has provided 15 minutes of time- from 2:30 pm to 2:45 pm for reading the question paper and they have mentioned in the notice that they reserve June 5, 6 and June 7 to meet any exigency.

Download Link - "ICSI CS June Exam Time Table Download Link"