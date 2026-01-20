CSEET 2026: Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test Results Out

Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) announced the results for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET). Candidates who appeared in the CSEET on January 10 and 12, 2026, can visit the official website of ICSI to check the results. Applicants will be required to enter their ID and date of birth to download the results.

Candidates who qualify the exam will be eligible to appear for the next level of Company Secretary course. The result along with individual candidate's subject-wise break-up of marks can be checked on the institute's website: www.icsi.edu

ICSI will not issue any physical copy of result-cum-marks statement to the candidates.

Students who have qualified class 12 or will be appearing in the class 12 exam are eligible to appear in the CSEET. Candidates who are exempted from taking the CS entrance exam include students who have qualified the foundation level of Institute of Company Secretaries of India, Final passed candidates from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, Institute of Cost Accountants of India, Graduates having minimum 50 per cent marks and Postgraduates. These students are not required to appear for the CSEET and can directly take admission in CS Executive Programme.

CSEET is conducted in four sessions in a year during January, May, July and November.

