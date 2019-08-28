MHA IB Result 2019 For Security Assistant Released. Check Here

MHA IB result 2019: MHA IB Security Assistant result out at recruitmentonline.in/mha13, mha.gov.in

MHA IB result 2019: On the basis of written exam held on February 17 and March 31 this year for the post of Security Assistant and Executive in IB, the candidates with the roll numbers given in the file here have been shortlisted for Tier-II and Tier-III exams. The MHA IB result or IB Security Assistant result has been released officially at recruitmentonline.In/Mha13. Details of this Ministry of Home Affairs or MHA IB recruitment can be found at the official website of the Ministry, mha.gov.in. MHA IB Secruity Assistant recruitment is being held for for Jammu and Srinagar centres. According to a notification from the MHA, candidates would be intimated through email or SMS to download the MHA IB admit card for Tier 2 and Tier 3 exams (indicating date, time, venue, relevant instructions, etc.) in due course.

Attestation Form (AF) and Special Security Questionnaire (SSQ) would be sent to the shortlisted candidates along with interview admit card and the candidates are required to bring along duly filled AF and SSQ at the time of Tier 3 exam or Interview, according to the MHA IB result notification.

The MHA IB result can be accessed from the link given here in this story.

MHA IB result 2019: Check here

MHA IB result 2019: The Security Assistant results have been released at www.mha.gov.in.

The MHA IB result can be accessed from the link given here:

MHA IB result direct link

"While every care has been taken in preparation of the aforesaid list, IB reserves the right to rectify the errors & omissions, if any, noticed subsequently," the MHA IB result notification said.

"It may also be clarified here that mere passing the Tier-I exam & submission of AF & SSQ does not confer any right to the candidate to claim his/her candidature for the post," it added.

The final selection for MHA IB Security Assistant recruitment would be based on combined performance in Tier-I & Tier-III which is further subject to qualifying Tier-II exam, as mentioned in the detailed advertisement and satisfactory completion of C&A verification, medical examination, etc, according to the IB result notification.

