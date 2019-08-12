IB Security Assistant Exam Result Soon

The recruitment was notified in November 2018.

Intelligence Bureau (IB) had conducted a written test for Security Assistant/ Executive recruitment from February 17 to March 31. "The result is under process and would be declared shortly," reads the latest update released by the IB on its official portal. The said exam is the first phase exam on the basis of which candidates would be shortlisted for the second phase exam. The last round of selection includes interview or personality test.

The pass mark in this exam is 35 for candidates belonging to general category. The pass marks are 34 and 33 for candidates belonging to OBC and SC/ ST categories, respectively. The cut offs however may vary depending on the scores obtained by the candidates.

A total of 1054 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment. Class 10th pass candidates are eligible for the post. 'The appointment to the post will be temporary. However, appointment in permanent capacity will depend on various factors governing permanent appointment in such posts in force at that time,' reads the job notice.

