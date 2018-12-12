UP Basic Training Certificate (BTC) Exam Result Announced

UP BTC Result: Know How To Check

Fourth semester results have been announced for Uttar Pradesh Basic Training Certificate exam or the UP BTC exam. The results have been announced for the fourth semester exam. The official website, btcexam.in, is not responding now. As per reports, a total of 74357 candidates had appeared for the exam and 68% have qualified.

Go to the official website btcexam.in

Click on the Uttar Pradesh BTC result link

Enter the roll number, registration number, date of birth

Submit the details

The BTC exam was held from November 1 to November 3, consequent to its cancellation for paper leak at a centre in Kaushambi.

In October the official spokesperson had said that the BTC result will be released by December 10.

On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board has released the results for upper primary level paper of the Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET), today. The results for the primary level exam was released earlier. 33% of the candidates, who took the exam in November, have qualified the exam in both the papers.

