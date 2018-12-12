UPTET Result 2018 Released For Upper Primary Level On Official Website

UP Basic Education Board has released the UPTET 2018 result for Upper Primary Level

UPTET 2018: Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) released the UPTET 2018 result for Upper Primary Level yesterday evening. The result is now available for download on the board's official website. UPBEB had released the result for the primary level candidates on December 4 and made the result available on the website on December 5. Candidates who have qualified in the UPTET exam are now eligible to apply for Assistant Teacher recruitment advertised by the board.

As per certain reports, the pass percentage for Upper Primary Level is around 33 per cent. The pass percentage for primary level candidates was also a little more than 33 per cent.

Candidates who had appeared for the UPTET exam for the upper primary level can check their result by following the steps given below:

Step one: Go to official UP Basic Education Board website: www.upbasiceduboard.gov.in.

Step two: Click on the result link provided for UPTET 2018 result.

Step three: Enter your roll number and security code correctly.

Step four: Submit and check your result.

UP Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2018

Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) will recruit approximately 69,000 assistant teachers in schools run by the board. The application process for the recruitment process is being conducted online and will end on December 20, 2018. The exam for selection of eligible candidates will be conducted in January 2019.

