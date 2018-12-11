UPTET 2018 Result For Upper Primary Level Soon: How To Check

UPTET 2018: Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) will announce the result for Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2018 upper primary level soon. The result will be released on the official website for the Basic Education Board. The teacher eligibility test was conducted for primary and upper primary level separately. UPTET 2018 result for the primary level was announced on December 4, 2018 and was released on the official website on December 5, 2018.

After the UPTET 2018 results are announced for the upper primary level, candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their result by following the steps listed below:

Step one: Go to official UP Basic Education Board website: www.upbasiceduboard.gov.in.

Step two: Click on the result link provided for UPTET 2018 result.

Step three: Enter your roll number and security code correctly.

Step four: Submit and check your result.

UP Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2019: Online Registration Begins For 69,000 Vacancies

UPTET 2018 exam was conducted on November 18, 2018. In the primary level exam, as per official records, 11,70,786 candidates had registered for the exam, out of which 11,01,645 appeared for the exam. The pass percentage of the candidates in the primary level was a little more than 33 per cent with 366,285 candidates deemed qualified in this level.

The statistics for the upper primary level will be released after the result is declared.

Click here for more Jobs News

For the latest News & Live Updates on Election Results from each assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.