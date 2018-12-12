GAIL Announces Jobs For Graduates, Postgraduates

GAIL Recruitment 2018 For Senior Engineer, Senior Officer Posts

Candidates with graduate and postgraduate degrees can now apply for jobs at GAIL (India) Limited. The Maharatna PSU has invited applications from candidates with minimum 1-2 years of work experience for recruitment to Senior Engineer and Senior Officer posts in Mechanical, Electrical, Contract & Procurement, Fire & Safety, Civil, Telecom/ Telemetry, Marketing, Corporate Communication, Law, Medical Services, Business Information System, Finance & Accounts and Human Resources disciplines. The qualifying degree should be from UGC recognized Indian University/ UGC recognized Indian Deemed University or AICTE approved courses from Autonomous Indian Institutions/ concerned statutory council.

The last date for submission of application forms is December 31.

Candidates will be selected through Group Discussion and / or interview. However there will be an additional skill test, which will be English to Hindi translation and vice versa, for Officer (official language) post.

'Candidates are advised in their own interest to complete the registration process, pay application fee online (as applicable) and final submission of online application sufficiently in advance before the last date so as to avoid the possibility of disconnection /inability / failure to log on to the website on account of heavy load on internet or website jam,' says the recruiting body.

