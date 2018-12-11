RBI Releases Call Letter For Security Guard Exam

RBI Admit Card 2018 For Security Guard Exam: Download Now

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released admit card for Security Guard recruitment exam. The central bank will conduct an online test for selecting candidates for the post. A total of 270 posts will be filled by the RBI, for which there will also be a physical test, complete document verification and pre-recruitment medical test. Merit list will be decided on the scores of online test. Download RBI Admit Card.

The online test will comprise questions from reasoning, general English and numerical ability. The duration of the exam will be 1 hour and 20 minutes. RBI has released set of guidelines for the candidates on its official website rbi.org.in.

'Mobile phones, pagers or any other communication devices are not allowed inside the premises, where the test is being conducted. Any infringement of these instructions shall entail disqualification including ban from future tests,' said an official statement from the bank. 'Candidates are advised in their own interest not to bring any of the banned item including mobile phones/ pagers to the venue of the test, as arrangement for safekeeping cannot be assured,' the official statement adds further.

