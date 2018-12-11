Teacher Recruitment Begins In Tripura, Tomorrow, For 3611 Vacancies

TRBT Tripura Recruitment 2018 For 3611 Teacher Posts

For filling up 3611 vacancies in teaching posts the Teachers' Recruitment Board, Tripura or the TRBT will start online registration process tomorrow. Recruitment to the postgraduate teacher (PGT) and trained graduate teacher (TGT) will be through written exam in which candidates have to score 35% minimum. The pass mark for candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ PH category is 30%. Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria set by TRBT can apply online at the Board's website trb.tripura.gov.in on or before December 19.

The exam will be held at Agartala only.

Candidates have to furnish the admit card of the exam, acknowledgement page of the registration, permanent resident of Tripura certificate (PRTC) along with other certificates in support of qualification, age and relaxation benefits during the document verification process which will be held after the written exam.

Soon after the exam, the Board will release answer key. Candidates can download the answer key from the website and anomalies, if found, can be reported to the Board through an objection form. The objection process can either be online where candidates have to fill the form and submit it or else candidates have to physically type their concern, in the prescribed format, and send it to the Board.

Eligibility Criteria For PGT Post

Eligibility Criteria For TGT Post

