ICAR Releases Admit Card For National Eligibility Test (NET-II)

ICAR NET (II) 2018 Admit Card: Know How To Download

For the second edition of National Eligibility Test, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has released the admit cards online. The Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) will conduct the exam on 27-29 December. However in October, ASRB had said it can extend the exam to January 2019 depending on the number of candidates.Candidates need to login to the admit card portal using their registration number and date of birth as credentials.

Download ICAR NET (II) Admit Card

The first NET of the year was held in April, twice. The first exam was cancelled after allegations of paper leak surfaced online for Discipline of Farm Machinery and Power (Code -51). The exam was reconducted on April 22, 2018. A total of 7771 candidates had qualified the exam.

Lesser number of candidates had opted for Dharwad/ Goa and Ranchi centres, consequent to which concerned candidates have been assigned other centres.

The ICAR-NET is a qualifying exam for determining the eligibility of a candidate for Lecturer/ Assistant Professor in the State Agricultural Universities and other Agricultural Universities. There is no restriction in the number of attempts for the exam.

