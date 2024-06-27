Advertisement
ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE JRF/SRF (PhD) Exam Admit Card Out: Check Details

ICAR AIEEA PG/AICE PhD Admit Card: Exam will be held on June 29.

ICAR AIEEA PG/AICE PhD: Students can download admit card by visiting official website.
ICAR Admit Card 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued admit cards for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) - All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) - PG and All India Competitive Examinations (AICE) - JRF/SRF (PhD) 2024. Registered candidates can access their admit cards by entering their login credentials such as Registration ID and Password. The admit card can be downloaded by visiting the official website, exams.nta.ac.in.

ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE JRF: Exam Schedule

AIEEA (PG): June 29 (Morning Session)
AICE-JRF/SRF (PhD): June 29, 2024 (Afternoon Session)

ICAR AIEEA PG/AICE PhD Admit Card: Steps to Download

  • Visit the official website, exams.nta.ac.in
  • On the homepage, open the ICAR exam page
  • Navigate to the AIEEA or AICE admit card download link
  • Provide your login details
  • Login and check the admit card
  • Download and print the PDF for future reference

The official notification reads: "Issue of Admit Card, however, shall not necessarily mean acceptance of eligibility which shall be further scrutinized at subsequent stages of the admission process."

ICAR AIEEA (PG) is a national-level entrance examination for 30% of seats in Master's degree programs in agricultural universities. Through the same examination, 100% of seats in the four ICAR-DUs, namely, Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI), and Central Institute of Fisheries Education (CIFE), as well as in CAUs, viz. RLBCAU, Jhansi, and Dr. RPCAU, Pusa, are also filled.

ICAR AICE-JRF/SRF (PhD) is also a national-level entrance examination for admission to 30% of seats in agricultural universities. It fills 100% of seats at Dr. RPCAU, Pusa, RLBCAU, Jhansi, and ICAR Deemed to be Universities (DU), viz. ICAR-IVRI, IARI, CIFE, and NDRI.

