Agriculture Universities To Follow National Education Policy Guidelines Starting Academic Year 2025: ICAR assistant director general

Agriculture universities across the country will adopt the guidelines outlined in the National Education Policy (NEP) starting from the academic year 2025, according to Seema Jaggi, assistant director general of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

Speaking at the western zone vice-chancellors' meeting held at Somaiya Vidyavihar University on Tuesday, Ms Jaggi highlighted key aspects of the NEP, such as introducing multiple entry and exit points for students within various agriculture universities.

Addressing challenges faced by agricultural institutes, she emphasised that "universities and institutions need to be redesigned to meet the requirements of large multidisciplinary universities."

Ms Jaggi stressed the importance of redesigning agriculture as a "professional discipline" through extensive deliberations, aiming to produce professionals capable of integrating "local knowledge, traditional knowledge."

Pankaj Mittal, secretary general of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), underscored the significance of internationalising higher education institutes, noting it as a high-priority focus for the AIU.

Mr Mittal said, "The AIU is actively organising education fairs to promote Indian education and facilitating the recruitment of foreign experts by local institutes."