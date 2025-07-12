DU Rolls Out 4-Year Undergraduate Programme, Says Colleges Are Fully Ready

The University of Delhi has officially launched the four-year undergraduate programme (FYUP) in alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, beginning the academic year with strong support from college principals and faculty across its affiliated institutions.

Speaking after a high-level meeting with the principals of 64 colleges, Professor Balaram Pani, Dean of Colleges at Delhi University, said that all colleges expressed complete readiness to implement the fourth year of undergraduate education as prescribed by NEP 2020.

"All the principals who were invited said they are fully prepared to adopt the fourth year of undergraduate studies. They have the necessary infrastructure and the willingness to cooperate with the University administration to ensure a smooth transition," said Professor Pani.

He further added, "Any challenges that may arise during this transition will be tackled collaboratively. With mutual support, we will ensure that the implementation happens without any hiccups."

Rajiv Chopra, Principal of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, also welcomed the move and said the college is fully geared up to begin the fourth year. "We welcome all students to the 4th year at Delhi College of Arts and Commerce. The physical infrastructure is ready, and our faculty are excited to engage with students at this advanced level," he said.

Highlighting the benefits of the four-year format, Chopra explained, "It offers direct opportunities for research and paves the way for PhD admissions without needing a master's degree. Moreover, students save significantly, pursuing this fourth year abroad would cost much more. DU itself is a brand, a prestigious institution, well recognised in the QS rankings."

He also emphasised the university's efforts to prepare students. "We've held continuous departmental orientations and counselling. Students are motivated by the job and academic prospects that the 4th year offers," he said, adding that the college has extended teaching hours, introduced Saturday classes, and appointed guest faculty to meet the academic load.

"We are also investing in new infrastructure, libraries, and laboratories to ensure that the quality of education and student experience is not compromised," he noted.

Professor Ravindra Kumar Gupta, Principal of PGDAV College (Evening), said, "We are well-equipped for the successful implementation of the fourth year. We've already constructed porta cabins with all required facilities including air conditioning'.

Professor Gupta also acknowledged that some issues may emerge over time but remained optimistic. "As and when issues arise, the university is extremely supportive. Today's meeting was held in a very positive spirit, and we appreciate the measures being taken. The fourth year is a significant step forward, and we are committed to making it successful," he said.