Tamil Nadu Unveils Its Own Education Policy, Sticks to Two-Language Formula

In a landmark move that reasserts Tamil Nadu's autonomy in education policy, Chief Minister MK Stalin today released the State Education Policy (SEP), presenting it as a futuristic and inclusive framework tailored to the state's social and cultural fabric.

Firmly distancing itself from the Centre's National Education Policy (NEP), Stalin reiterated Tamil Nadu's commitment to the two-language policy-Tamil and English-rejecting the NEP's three-language formula which the state has long opposed as a vehicle for Hindi imposition.

"Our education policy is rooted in Tamil Nadu's unique identity, but forward-looking in every way," Stalin said at the launch. The SEP mandates Tamil as a compulsory subject till Class 10 for all school boards but does not require it as a medium of instruction.

Among its key highlights, the SEP removes Class 11 board exams and disallows student detention till Class 8. The policy aims to promote critical thinking, creativity, life skills, physical fitness, and technical literacy including AI, data science, robotics, and financial planning.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said, " Our SEP is unique and inclusive in its approach to language, curriculum, and assessment."

He added that unlike the NEP, SEP avoids early high-stakes testing and supports struggling students with bridge courses instead of detentions.

The policy also includes the creation of 'schools of excellence' in every block, equipped with advanced infrastructure and trained faculty. These will serve as hubs for mentoring surrounding institutions. Mahesh said "This is not NEP in a new bottle. NEP has adopted our policies like introduction of breakfast in schools".

A structured career guidance program from Class 9 under Non-Mudalvan will include industry exposure and aptitude mapping.

Stalin emphasised that the SEP ensures "education for all, higher education for all," with special monitoring systems to support SC/ST and differently-abled students, upholding "justice through inclusion."

This rollout comes near the end of the DMK government's term. Responding to questions on the implementation he said "It's coming into forces from the moment the Chief Minister released".

The SEP was drafted by a committee led by retired Justice Murugesan and is Tamil Nadu's answer to what it calls the NEP's "regressive and commercialised" approach against social justice. The state has also slammed the Centre for withholding Rs 2,152 crore under Samagra Shiksha over its refusal to adopt the NEP.