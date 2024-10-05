ICAR Postpones Counselling Schedule For JRF, SRF, Check New Dates Here

Indian Council of Agricultural Research has withheld the ICAR JRF/SRF (PhD) counselling for current academic year (2024-25). The exams will now be held along with the counseling for postgraduate programs of veterinary stream during January/ February, 2025. Also, the cutoff date for completion of degree/PDC of all postgraduate program has also been extended to January 15, 2025.

An official notification by ICAR reads, "It is for the information of all that the ongoing ICAR JRF/SRF (PhD) counseling for current academic year (2024-25) has been withheld and will be held along with the counseling for PG programs of veterinary stream during January/ February, 2025. Further, the cutoff date for completion of degree/ PDC of all PG programs has been extended to 15.01.2025. However, the counseling for PG programs (other than Veterinary stream) will be held as per schedule. This is issued with the approval of the Competent Authority."

