Provisional Answer Key Released For ICAR Entrance Examinations

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key and question paper with recorded response for the ICAR entrance examinations. Candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to check the provisional answer key and question paper by visiting the official website of the ICAR. NTA has uploaded the provisional key along with the question papers with recorded responses on the website https://exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR/

Those who are not satisfied with any of the answer in the provisional key may challenge the same by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question. Challenges against the answer key can be filled from August 1 to 3, 2024. The last date for making payment for the answer key challenge is August 3, 2024.

The processing fee may be paid using debit/credit card/net banking. No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The fee towards the challenge will not be accepted through any other mode.

Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by a panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the answer key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly.

The result will be prepared and declared based on the revised final answer key. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalised by the experts after the challenge will be final no challenge will be accepted after August 3, 2024.

NTA conducted the ICAR entrance examinations for All India Entrance Examination For Admission [AIEEA]-PG and All India Competitive Examinations (AICE)- JRF/SRF(Ph.D)-2024 on June 29, 2024 in 170 examination centers located in 91 cities across the country. The exam is being conducted for 46,452 candidates in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.