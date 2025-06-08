Assam Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination Provisional Answer Key Released, Check Here

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. APSC has released the provisional answer key for CCE 2025. Candidates can download the answer key on the official website, apsc.nic.in. Candidates can raise objections for the provisional answer key.

APSC CCE Answer Key 2025: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination (CCE) today, June 8, 2025. Candidates can download the answer key on the official website, apsc.nic.in.

APSC CCE Answer Key 2025: How To Download Answer key?

Visit the official website, apsc.nic.in.

Under the "Important Links" section, click on "Answer Keys".

Then, under the "Provisional Answer Keys Advt.No. 12/2025", click on "GS Paper-I" or "GS Paper-II" to download the answer keys for the respective papers.

The provisional answer key will be automatically downloaded.

Save the answer key for future reference.

APSC CCE Answer Key 2025: How To Raise Objections For Answer Key?

Visit the official website, apsc.nic.in.

Under the "Important Links" section, click on "Answer Keys".

Then, under the "Provisional Answer Keys Advt.No. 12/2025", click on "Click here to submit your objection".

A new link will open.

Enter your login credentials of roll number, date of birth and select the advertisement number and post name.

Click on "Submit".

You may be asked to fill in the objection cause and after submitting your objection, response (if any) will be sent to you.

APSC CCE Answer Key 2025: Exam Pattern

The General Studies -I exam was conducted in Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ)-based format, with a weight of 200 marks and in this exam, 30-35 per cent of the questions were related to Assam.

The General Studies-II exam had the same weightage and format as General Studies-I and was held for a duration of two hours. Candidates must qualify this exam with minimum of 33 per cent marks.