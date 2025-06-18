CUET UG 2025 Provisional Answer Key Out, Challenge Window Open Till June 20

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer keys, question papers, and recorded responses for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access the answer key and raise objections, if any, on the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in.

CUET UG 2025 was held in multiple shifts from May 13 to June 4, 2025, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across India and overseas. A total of 13,54,699 candidates had registered for the exam.

The window for challenging the answer key is open from June 17 to June 20 (11 PM). To raise a challenge, candidates must pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question. Payment can be made through credit card, debit card, net banking, or UPI. No challenges will be accepted after the deadline or without the processing fee.

All objections will be reviewed by a panel of subject experts. If a challenge is found valid, the answer key will be updated accordingly for all candidates. The final result will be based on this revised answer key. However, individual candidates will not be notified about the outcome of their challenges.