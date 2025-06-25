CUET UG 2025 Final Answer Key, Result Expected By This Date

CUET Result 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon declare the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate - CUET (UG) result 2025. Those who appeared for the exam can access the scorecards by visiting the official website once it is released. The results are expected to be released in the last week of June. Before the declaration of the results, the NTA will release the final answer key, incorporating valid objections raised by candidates.

Earlier, the provisional CUET UG 2025 answer key was released on June 17. The objection window remained open until June 20, allowing candidates to challenge any discrepancies they found in the provisional key.

All objections are reviewed by a panel of subject experts. If a challenge is found valid, the answer key is revised accordingly for all candidates. The final result is prepared based on this updated answer key. However, candidates are not individually informed about the status of their objections.

Using the final answer key, candidates can compare their responses and estimate their probable scores.

The evaluation process will also include any changes or corrections made during the review, including adjustments for questions that were deleted or modified.

CUET UG 2025: How To Download Scorecard

Visit the official CUET UG website: cuet.nta.nic.in

Click on the link titled 'CUET UG 2025 Scorecard'

Enter your credentials (application number and date of birth)

Your CUET UG 2025 scorecard will appear on the screen

CUET UG 2025 was conducted in multiple shifts from May 13 to June 4, 2025, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across India and abroad. A total of 13,54,699 candidates registered for the examination.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates on the release of the final answer key, results, and scorecards.

CUET UG Results 2025: When were scorecards released in the past few years?

2024 July 30

2023 July 15

2022 September 15