CUET UG 2025 Final Answer Key, Result To Be Out Soon, Here's How To Check

CUET 2025 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the results of the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate admissions (CUET UG) 2025 soon. The results are likely to be declared in the last week of June. Once released, students can check their scores on the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in.

Before announcing the results, NTA will release the final answer key, incorporating valid objections raised by candidates.The result is expected to be declared a day after the release of the final answer key.

Earlier, the provisional CUET UG 2025 answer key was issued on June 17. The objection window remained open until June 20, allowing candidates to challenge any discrepancies they found in the provisional key.

All objections are reviewed by a panel of subject experts. If a challenge is found valid, the answer key is revised accordingly for all candidates. The final result is prepared based on this updated answer key. However, candidates are not individually informed about the status of their objections.

Using the final answer key, candidates can compare their responses and estimate their probable scores.

The evaluation process will also include any changes or corrections made during the review, including adjustments for questions that were deleted or modified.

CUET UG 2025: How To Download Scorecard

Visit the official CUET UG website: cuet.nta.nic.in

Click on the link titled 'CUET UG 2025 Scorecard'

Enter your credentials (application number and date of birth)

Your CUET UG 2025 scorecard will appear on the screen

CUET UG 2025 was conducted in multiple shifts from May 13 to June 4, 2025, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across India and abroad. A total of 13,54,699 candidates registered for the examination.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates on the release of the final answer key, results, and scorecards.