Didn't Get Required CUET UG Score? This Provision Opens Doors To Delhi Colleges

To secure admission to top colleges across the country for undergraduate courses, students must clear the Common University Entrance Test (Undergraduate). This year, over 13 lakh students appeared for the exam for admission to the 2025-26 academic session. The exam was conducted in computer-based mode between May 13 and June 3 across 300 cities worldwide.

While securing the cut-off marks is mandatory for admission to top colleges, including those under Delhi University, the university also offers a special provision for single girl children under the Single Girl Child (SGC) quota, introduced in 2023. A few students who narrowly missed the qualifying marks or couldn't complete the exam due to technical glitches were able to secure admission to top colleges under this quota.

Speaking to The Indian Express, a senior official explained the rationale behind the provision: "Our country believes in Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao. If we educate a girl, we educate an entire family. The aim is to provide an opportunity to single girl children from all backgrounds."

To apply under the quota, applicants must submit an affidavit confirming they are a single girl child.

Seats under the quota are reserved across programmes based on merit. According to data from DU's admissions office, 849 students secured admission under the SGC quota in the 2024-25 academic session - a significant increase from the 764 admissions in the previous year. The report also stated that the provision will be extended to postgraduate admissions this year.

Delhi University is set to begin the first phase of its undergraduate admission process this week under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS).

Admissions will be based solely on CUET-UG 2025 scores. In the initial phase, applicants must provide basic personal and academic details, upload required documents such as category, EWS, or PwD certificates, and verify their CUET scores, which are already linked to their profiles.

Candidates must first log in using their CUET roll number, fill in the required details, and upload the necessary documents. CUET scores will auto-populate on the portal.

To assist applicants, DU has set up a helpline. Aspirants can reach out via email at ug@admission.du.ac.in or call 011-27666073 for support.

