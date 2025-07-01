CUET UG 2025 Final Answer Key Released, Direct Link Here

CUET UG 2025 Final Answer Key Live: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the CUET UG 2025 Final Answer Key. Candidates who appeared for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for undergraduate courses can now check and download the final answer key from the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in.

Over 13.54 lakh students appeared for the CUET UG 2025 exams, conducted between May 13 and June 4, 2025, across India and abroad. The exam serves as the common gateway to admissions in over 250 universities, including Central, State, Deemed, and Private institutions.