CUET UG 2025: Check Full List Of Central Universities Accepting Scores

CUET UG 2025: The Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate courses (CUET UG 2025) concluded on June 3, and the National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the results soon at cuet.nta.nic.in. Over 10 lakh candidates appeared for the national-level entrance test this year. Candidates will be able to access their scorecards using their application number and password once the results are released.

Earlier, the provisional answer key and recorded responses for CUET UG 2025 were made available on June 17, with the objection window closing on June 20. Following the standard NTA process, the final result is likely to be announced by the end of June 2025.

The CUET UG score is accepted by a wide range of institutions, including 49 central universities across India. Candidates qualifying the exam will be eligible to apply for undergraduate programmes at these universities based on their scores.

Here is the full list of Central Universities accepting CUET UG 2025 scores:

1. Aligarh Muslim University

2. Assam University

3. Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University

4. Banaras Hindu University

5. Central Sanskrit University

6. Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh

7. Central University of Andhra Pradesh

8. Central University of Gujarat

9. Central University of Haryana

10. Central University of Himachal Pradesh

11. Central University of Jammu

12. Central University of Jharkhand

13. Central University of Karnataka

14. Central University of Kashmir

15. Central University of Kerala

16. Central University of Odisha

17. Central University of Punjab

18. Central University of Rajasthan

19. Central University of South Bihar

20. Central University of Tamil Nadu

21. Dr. Harisingh Gour Vishwavidyalaya

22. Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya

23. Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University

24. Indira Gandhi National Tribal University, Amarkantak

25. Jamia Millia Islamia

26. Jawaharlal Nehru University

27. Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya

28. Mahatma Gandhi Central University

29. Manipur University

30. Maulana Azad National Urdu University

31. Mizoram University

32. Nagaland University

33. National Sanskrit University

34. North-Eastern Hill University

35. Pondicherry University

36. Rajiv Gandhi National Aviation University

37. Rajiv Gandhi University, Arunachal Pradesh

38. Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University

39. Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University

40. Sikkim University

41. South Asian University

42. Tezpur University

43. The English and Foreign Languages University

44. Tripura University

45. University of Allahabad

46. University of Delhi

47. University of Hyderabad

48. Visva-Bharati University

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official CUET website for the latest updates on result announcements and admission guidelines.