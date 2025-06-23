CUET UG 2025: Check Full List Of Central Universities Accepting Scores

CUET UG 2025: The Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate courses (CUET UG 2025) concluded on June 3, and the National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the results soon at cuet.nta.nic.in. Over 10 lakh candidates appeared for the national-level entrance test this year. Candidates will be able to access their scorecards using their application number and password once the results are released.
Earlier, the provisional answer key and recorded responses for CUET UG 2025 were made available on June 17, with the objection window closing on June 20. Following the standard NTA process, the final result is likely to be announced by the end of June 2025.
The CUET UG score is accepted by a wide range of institutions, including 49 central universities across India. Candidates qualifying the exam will be eligible to apply for undergraduate programmes at these universities based on their scores.
Here is the full list of Central Universities accepting CUET UG 2025 scores:
1. Aligarh Muslim University
2. Assam University
3. Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University
4. Banaras Hindu University
5. Central Sanskrit University
6. Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh
7. Central University of Andhra Pradesh
8. Central University of Gujarat
9. Central University of Haryana
10. Central University of Himachal Pradesh
11. Central University of Jammu
12. Central University of Jharkhand
13. Central University of Karnataka
14. Central University of Kashmir
15. Central University of Kerala
16. Central University of Odisha
17. Central University of Punjab
18. Central University of Rajasthan
19. Central University of South Bihar
20. Central University of Tamil Nadu
21. Dr. Harisingh Gour Vishwavidyalaya
22. Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya
23. Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University
24. Indira Gandhi National Tribal University, Amarkantak
25. Jamia Millia Islamia
26. Jawaharlal Nehru University
27. Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya
28. Mahatma Gandhi Central University
29. Manipur University
30. Maulana Azad National Urdu University
31. Mizoram University
32. Nagaland University
33. National Sanskrit University
34. North-Eastern Hill University
35. Pondicherry University
36. Rajiv Gandhi National Aviation University
37. Rajiv Gandhi University, Arunachal Pradesh
38. Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University
39. Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
40. Sikkim University
41. South Asian University
42. Tezpur University
43. The English and Foreign Languages University
44. Tripura University
45. University of Allahabad
46. University of Delhi
47. University of Hyderabad
48. Visva-Bharati University
Candidates are advised to keep checking the official CUET website for the latest updates on result announcements and admission guidelines.