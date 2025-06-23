Advertisement

CUET UG 2025: Check Full List Of Central Universities Accepting Scores

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official CUET website for the latest updates on result announcements and admission guidelines.

The CUET UG score is accepted by a wide range of institutions.

CUET UG 2025: The Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate courses (CUET UG 2025) concluded on June 3, and the National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the results soon at cuet.nta.nic.in. Over 10 lakh candidates appeared for the national-level entrance test this year. Candidates will be able to access their scorecards using their application number and password once the results are released.

Earlier, the provisional answer key and recorded responses for CUET UG 2025 were made available on June 17, with the objection window closing on June 20. Following the standard NTA process, the final result is likely to be announced by the end of June 2025.

The CUET UG score is accepted by a wide range of institutions, including 49 central universities across India. Candidates qualifying the exam will be eligible to apply for undergraduate programmes at these universities based on their scores.

Here is the full list of Central Universities accepting CUET UG 2025 scores:

    1.    Aligarh Muslim University
    2.    Assam University
    3.    Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University
    4.    Banaras Hindu University
    5.    Central Sanskrit University
    6.    Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh
    7.    Central University of Andhra Pradesh
    8.    Central University of Gujarat
    9.    Central University of Haryana
    10.    Central University of Himachal Pradesh
    11.    Central University of Jammu
    12.    Central University of Jharkhand
    13.    Central University of Karnataka
    14.    Central University of Kashmir
    15.    Central University of Kerala
    16.    Central University of Odisha
    17.    Central University of Punjab
    18.    Central University of Rajasthan
    19.    Central University of South Bihar
    20.    Central University of Tamil Nadu
    21.    Dr. Harisingh Gour Vishwavidyalaya
    22.    Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya
    23.    Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University
    24.    Indira Gandhi National Tribal University, Amarkantak
    25.    Jamia Millia Islamia
    26.    Jawaharlal Nehru University
    27.    Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya
    28.    Mahatma Gandhi Central University
    29.    Manipur University
    30.    Maulana Azad National Urdu University
    31.    Mizoram University
    32.    Nagaland University
    33.    National Sanskrit University
    34.    North-Eastern Hill University
    35.    Pondicherry University
    36.    Rajiv Gandhi National Aviation University
    37.    Rajiv Gandhi University, Arunachal Pradesh
    38.    Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University
    39.    Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
    40.    Sikkim University
    41.    South Asian University
    42.    Tezpur University
    43.    The English and Foreign Languages University
    44.    Tripura University
    45.    University of Allahabad
    46.    University of Delhi
    47.    University of Hyderabad
    48.    Visva-Bharati University

