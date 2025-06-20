CUET UG 2025 Provisional Answer Key: Objection Window Closes Tonight, Here's How To Raise

CUET UG 2025 Provisional Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the window to raise objections against the provisional answer key for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025 tonight at 11 PM. Candidates who appeared for the exam can raise objections, if any, by visiting the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in. The deadline for payment of the objection fee is also June 20, up to 11 PM.

The CUET UG 2025 provisional answer key was released on June 18. The exam was held in multiple shifts from May 13 to June 4 in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across India and overseas. A total of 13,54,699 candidates had registered for the exam.

How To Check CUET UG 2025 Provisional Answer Key

Go to the official website: cuet.nta.nic.in

Navigate to the "Candidate Activity" section

Click on the CUET UG 2025 Provisional Answer Key link

Enter your application number and date of birth

Access and review the answer key in PDF format

To challenge any answer, candidates must pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question. Payment can be made via credit card, debit card, net banking, or UPI. No challenges will be accepted after the deadline or without the prescribed fee.

All objections will be reviewed by a panel of subject experts. If a challenge is found valid, the answer key will be updated accordingly for all candidates. The final result will be prepared based on this revised answer key. However, candidates will not be individually informed about the outcome of their challenges.

"No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalised by the experts after the challenge will be final," the official notice states.

How To Raise Objections To CUET UG 2025 Answer Key

Visit the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in

Click on 'Challenge(s) regarding Answer Key'

Log in using your application number and password

Click on "View Question Paper" to see your recorded responses and the answer keys

Select "Click to view/Challenge Answer Key"

The Question IDs in the list may not be in sequential order

Match the question IDs with those in your question paper

The ID under the 'Correct Option(s)' column represents the official answer

To challenge, select one or more Option IDs by checking the relevant boxes

Upload supporting documents in a single PDF file using the 'Choose File' option

After selecting options, click 'Submit and Review Claims'

Review your selected challenges

Click 'Modify Your Claims' to edit or 'Final Submit' to proceed

After saving, your list of challenges will appear

Click on 'Pay Now' to complete the payment of Rs 200 per challenged question

Select the mode of payment and complete the transaction

In case of any issues, candidates can contact the NTA helpline at 011-40759000. They are also advised to regularly visit the official website for updates: cuet.nta.nic.in.