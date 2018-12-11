Tamil Nadu: Medical Services Recruitment Board Releases Marks Of Assistant Surgeon Exam

TN MRB Assistant Surgeon Result 2018: Mark List Released

Tamil Nadu Medical Services Recruitment Board (TN MRB) has released the marks of candidates who had appeared for the Assistant Surgeon (General) recruitment exam which was held on December 9. TN MRB will fill up 1884 vacancies, including 175 backlog posts, on temporary basis. A total of 10,017 MBBS degree holders appeared for the exam which was held at Chennai. TN MRB will select candidates on the basis of these marks. Click here for the mark list.

'Candidates provisionally selected for appointment to the posts will be required to produce a certificate of physical fitness after their selection in the form prescribed for "Executive Posts". The Standard of vision prescribed for the posts is "Standard - III" or better,' said the Member Secretary, Tamil Nadu Medical Services Recruitment Board.

There will be no interview for selection to this post. However the Board will summon shortlisted candidates for verification of their documents as per the details given by them in the online application form.

After selection candidate will serve in government medical institutions for at least three years; this excludes leaves, training period and leaves taken for higher education as well. Candidates must join the duty within 30 days of the date of receipt of appointment letter.

