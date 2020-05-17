Applications Invited For Assistant Surgeon Recruitment In Tamil Nadu Medical Service

The last date for submission of application, through online mode, is May 19.

The Tamil Nadu Medical Service Board (TN MRB) has invited application for direct recruitment of Assistant Surgeons (Speciality) on temporary basis in Tamil Nadu Medical Service. The last date for submission of application, through online mode, is May 19. A total of 123 vacancies will be filed through this recruitment in Anaesthesiology, Obstetrics and Gynaecology and Social Preventive Medicine.

"The number of vacancies advertised is only an indicative number and is liable for change with reference to vacancy position at any time before finalisation of selection for appointment," the Board has said.

Candidates with MBBS Degree with PG Degree / DNB / PG Diploma in the concerned Specialty who have their name registered in the Tamil Nadu Medical Council on or before the last date of online registration are eligible for the post. Applicants must be a registered practitioner within the meaning of the Madras Medical Registration Act, 1914 and must have served as House Surgeon (CRRI) for a period of not less than twelve months.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of walk-in interview which will be held from May 21 to May 23 at Office of the Medical Services Recruitment Board, 7th floor, DMS Building , DMS Complex, 359, Anna Salai, Teynampet, Chennai- 600 006. "The walk-in selection will be based on the marks scored (in percentage up to two decimal) by the candidate in PG Degree / DNB / PG Diploma (as the case may be) in concerned Speciality as per the communal roster, duly following the rules of reservation of Government of Tamil Nadu," the Board has said.

