MRB Result For Physiotherapist Grade II Exam Out. Check Here

MRB result 2019: The Physiotherapist Grade II recruitment results have been released at mrb.tn.gov.in.

MRB result 2019: The Medical Services Recruitment Board or MRB of Tamil Nadu government has released the MRB result for Physiotherapist Grade II recruitment examination held recently. The MRB result for this recruitment test is available on the official website of the Board, mrb.tn.gov.in. The MRB recruitment test was held as a written examination in Optical Mark Reader (OMR) sheet with objective type single paper exam for maximum marks of 100. The exam was held in single centre set in Chennai.

Details of marks of all candidates who appeared for the written test is hosted on the Board's website, mrb.tn.gov.in.

After the selection is made by the Board, the list of selected candidates will be sent to Head of Department or Government for appointment to the selected post.

Any claim relating to the selection should be received within 30 days from the date of announcement of results. Claims received thereafter will receive no attention, according to the official notification.

MRB result 2019: Check Physiotherapist Grade II result here

Candidates who are checking for the Physiotherapist Grade II examination, 2019 marks and rank position may check the same from the direct link given here:

MRB result 2019 for Physiotherapist Grade II examination

Candidates who had appeared for the written examination may check their MRB results from the link provided above after entering their application number and date of birth.

The Board has recenlty announced 1,234 Village Health Nurse / Auxiliary Nurse Midwife vacancies and the posts are meant only for women candidates. Online registration for this recruitment has begun and will conclude on November 13, 2019. The last date to pay application fee online is November 13 and the last date to pay application fee through Indian Bank is November 15, 2019.

Click here for more Jobs News





Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.