2345 Nurse Jobs In Tamil Nadu; Registration Date Extended

MRB TN Recruitment 2019 For 2345 Nurse

Medical Services Recruitment Board, Tamil Nadu (MRB TN) has extended the registration date for Nurse recruitment. A total of 2345 vacancies have been announced to be filled up on contract and consolidated pay basis. The Board will conduct the exam June 23. It will be a Diploma level examination comprising 200 objective type questions for 100 marks. The minimum qualifying marks in the exam 35% and it is 30% for others. "Selection will be made based on the marks obtained in the written examination, duly following the rules of reservation and communal rotation of Government of Tamil Nadu," reads the notice. The exam will be held on June 23.

Candidates with Degree or Diploma in Nursing from a Government / Government recognised institution and permanently registered with the Tamil Nadu Nurses and Midwives Council are eligible to apply for the exam.

The exam will be held at Chennai, Tiruchirapalli, Madurai, Tirunelveli and Coimbatore.

"The number of vacancies advertised is only an indicative number and is liable for change with reference to vacancy position at any time before finalisation of selection for appointment," reads the job notice.

