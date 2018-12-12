BSNL Announces 300 Management Trainee Vacancies; Only 50 Per Cent Posts To Be Filled From Open Market

BSNL Announces 300 Management Trainee Vacancies

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced 300 Management Trainee (MT) (Telecom Operator) vacancies. Out of the 300 vacancies, applications are invited from external candidates on 150 vacancies. The application process will begin online on December 26, 2018. Management Trainee is All India Cadre and will be overseen centrally by the BSNL Corporate Office. Candidates who are selected for the Management Trainee post will be posted/transferred anywhere in India/at any place falling in the operational area of BSNL.

Important Dates

Commencement of online application process: December 26, 2018

Last date to register online: January 26, 2019

Beginning date of Online Assessment Process: March 17, 2019

Eligibility Criteria

The applicant must have completed Bachelor of Engineering/Bachelor of Technology degree or equivalent Engineering degree in Telecommunications, Electronics, Computer/IT & Electrical with minimum 60% marks (55% for SC/ST candidates).

The applicant must have completed MBA or M.Tech. degree from a recognized/reputed Indian Institute/University recognized under Indian Law.

Only such candidates are eligible to apply who have completed the qualifying degree from Regular mode of education. The applicant must have completed the degree before the last date of application.

The candidate must not be over the age of 30 years as on August 1, 2019.

Note: Candidates are advised to check official recruitment advertisement for detailed eligibility criteria and age relaxation norms.

Application Process

The link to apply online will be available on the BSNL official website from December 26, 2018. Candidates in General and OBC category will have to pay an application fee of RS. 2200, while those in SC and ST category will have to pay Rs. 1100 as application fee.

