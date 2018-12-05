UPTET 2018 Result Expected Soon; Official Confirmation Awaited

UPTET 2018 Result: UPTET 2018 result declaration is expected soon. Many portals have reported that the UPTET result has been announced and the scores of the candidates will be uploaded on the website by afternoon. However, there has been no official confirmation in this regard. UP Basic Education Board had released the provisional answer key for UPTET 2018 exam on November 22 and based on the objections received released the revised answer key on November 30, 2018.

Since the release of the corrected answer key on November 30, 2018, candidates who appeared for the UPTET exam have been waiting for result declaration.

UPTET is only a qualifying examination and after release of the result and individual scores, candidates would need to apply separately for teacher vacancies announced by UPBEB.

The latest vacancies announced by UPBEB are for Assistant Teacher posts. More than 68,000 assistant teachers will be recruited through this process. The application process will begin online shortly.

The exam for assistant teacher recruitment will tentatively be held in January 2019. Candidates who qualify in the latest UPTET exam will be eligible to apply for the recruitment. Sources claim that it has been decided that the assistant teacher recruitment exam will be OMR-based.

