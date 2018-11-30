UPTET 2018 Revised Answer Key Released On Official Website

UPTET 2018 Revised Answer Key Released At Upbasiceduboard.gov.in

UP Basic Education Board has released the revised answer key for UPTET 2018. The revised answer key is available on the official website. The answer key released is the final and the score for candidates will be prepared on the basis of this final UPTET 2018 answer key. The preliminary answer key for UPTET 2018 was released on November 22, 2018.

As per some reports, more than 12 answers were wrong in the provisional answer key released earlier.

UPTET 2018 Final Answer Key: How to download?

Step one: Go to the official website for UPTET 2018: www.upbasiceduboard.gov.in.

Step two: On the homepage, you will find two links of Primary and Upper Primary UPTET 2018 answer keys.

Step three: Click on UPTET Revised Answer Key link.

Step four: A pdf will open. Download the answer key pdf.

UPTET 2018 Revised Answer Key For Primary Level Direct Link

UPTET 2018 Revised Answer Key For Upper Primary Level Direct Link

UPTET 2018 provisional answer key was released on November 22 and candidates were asked to submit objections, if any, on November 23, 2018.

The final result will be prepared on the basis of this revised UPTET 2018 answer key. Candidates can expect UPTET 2018 result soon.

UPTET 2018 exam was held on November 4, 2018. UPTET is a qualifying examination for recruitment of assistant teachers in government and government-aided schools in Uttar Pradesh. Based on the UPTET 2018 result, candidates will be able to apply for teacher recruitment.

