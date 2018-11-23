UPTET 2018 Answer Key: Submit Challenges Before 6.00 pm Today

UPTET Answer Key Website; Challenge Submission Process

Today is the last day to challenge the UPTET answer key, for candidates who wish to. UPTET answer key was released yesterday (at 9.00 am). As of now, the official website upbasiceduboard.gov.in is not responding. Going with the official notification released yesterday, candidates will be allowed to raise objections till 6.00 pm today, after which the link may be withdrawn from the official website of the Board. As per a media report more than 800 representations, against the UPTET answer key, have already been submitted to the Board.

More than 12 answers are supposedly wrong, claims the report.

Candidates should note that objections against the answer key must be submitted to the mail id uptethelpline@gmail.com in MS Excel or MS word file typed in Times New Roman font. As happened earlier in several occasions, the official website of the UP Basic Education Board may not respond when the candidates try to access UPTET answer key. The candidates are advised to have patience and wait for more updates in this regard from UPTET website and here.

The objection file should have important details: level of the exam (primary or upper primary), question number, answer key, candidate's answer and proof.

