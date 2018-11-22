UPTET Answer Key 2018 @ Upbasiceduboard.gov.in; Check Primary, Upper Primary PDF Here

UPTET 2018 answer key has been published on upbasiceduboard.gov.in

UPTET answer key 2018: Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board Or UP Basic Education Board has published the UPTET answer key 2018 on the official website of the exam. Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test or UPTET 2018 was held on November 18, 2018 for the recruitment of lower primary and upper primary teachers in the state. The candidates may raise objections, if any, towards the UPTET answer key released today. A facility has been provided on the official website to raise the objections. UPTET 2018 answer key has been uploaded on the homepage of the Uttar Pradesh TET website, upbasiceduboard.gov.in.

UPTET Answer Key 2018: How To Download Using Your Mobiles From @ Upbasiceduboard.gov.in

As happened earlier in several occasions, the official website of the UP Basic Education Board may not respond when the candidates try to access UPTET answer key. The candidates are advised to have patience and wait for more updates in this regard from UPTET website and here.

UPTET 2018 Answer Key: Check here

Check UPTET answer keys from the pdf files available here:

UPTET 2018 Answer Key Primary Level

UPTET 2018 Answer Key Upper Primary Level

UPTET Answer Key 2018: Important Things Candidates Should Know

In order to be eligible to UPTET for teachers of class 1 to 5, minimum academic qualification was either a Bachelor degree or intermediate. For teachers of class 6 to 8, minimum academic qualification required was a Bachelor degree.

UPTET 2018 Answer Key: How to check

If you still want to access the UPTET answer key from the official website, follow these steps:

Step I :

Visit the official website of UPTET 2018, upbasiceduboard.gov.in

Step II :

On the homepage, you may find two links of Primary and Upper Primary UPTET 2018 answer keys

Step III :

Click on your UPTET Answer Key link

Step IV :

Click on your answer key link

Step V :

Check your answer keys from the next page open

Use the links provided there to raise objections on the UP TET answer keys released today.

