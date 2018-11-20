UPTET Answer Key 2018: Important Things Candidates Should Know

The UPTET answer key 2018 expected on the official website,upbasiceduboard.gov.in.

UPTET 2018 answer key is expected to be released today. However, till now, no update is available on the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB). Last year, the Board had released the UPTET answer key in two days after the completion of the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test in October. UPTET 2018 was conducted on November 18 and according to reports, the TET answer keys are expected anytime soon.The UPTET answer key 2018 will be released on the official website, upbasiceduboard.gov.in.

UPTET 2018 answer key: Important things candidates should know

Following are some important things the UPTET aspirants should know about the answer key, which is expected to be released anytime soon:

UPTET 2018 answer key: When to check

If the Board follow its tradition of releasing UPTET answer keys, the same can be expected anytime soon. NDTV tried to contact the Board officials to confirm the timing of the UPTET answer key release, however that did not elicit any response.

So, check the official website in intervals for the UPTET answer keys.

UPTET 2018 answer key: Where to check

The answer keys will be released on the official website, upbasiceduboard.gov.in.

The candidates may check for the answer keys from here in ndtv.com/jobs too. We will try to upload the official answer keys here as it is released.

UPTET 2018 answer key: How to check

Follow these steps to check your UPTET answer keys:

Step 1: Go to the official website of UPTET 2018 mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, you may find two links of Primary and Upper Primary UPTET 2017 answer keys

Step 3: Click on your UPTET answer key 2018 link

Step 4: Check your UPTET answer key on next page

UPTET 2018 answer key: What if the website is not opening

You have two options.

One, have patience and wait for the official website to open properly.

Two, access the answer keys from portals which republish the official keys. Be sure and beware of the authority of the keys you are checking. We will try to upload the original UPTET answer keys as it is being published.

UPTET 2018 answer key: What's next

The candidates will be given chance to raise their objections regarding the answer keys released by the Board. After the Board's expert committee verifies the objections, it will release the UPTET final answer keys soon. The Board will publish the UPTET 2018 results after that.

