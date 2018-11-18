Aspirants Take UPTET 2018 Today, Answer Key Expected Next Week

UPTET 2018 Answer Key Update

UPTET 2018 answer key is expected next week. As per the reports carried by other sections of media, Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board, the exam conducting body of Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test (UPTET), will release the answer key on November 20, 2018. However candidates who took the exam today are suggested to check the official website and wait for an announcement in this regard. Akin to the exam norms that has been in practice since few years, the Board just like many other recruitment exams, will allow candidates to raise objections to the answer key. Candidates will be given a deadline for submitting the challenges. The final answer key will be released after considering the objections raised earlier.

Reports say, candidates will be allowed to challenge the answer key till November 23. The Board will release a final answer key on November 30.

Candidates should note that, exam duration has been shifted by 30 minutes for upper primary level exam. Therefore the exam scheduled to be held from 2.30 pm to 5 pm, will now be held from 3 pm to 5.30 pm.

Earlier in August, the Board had decided to conduct the exam on October 28 and release the results by November 20. However the exam schedule was changed twice. The exam was rescheduled in order to conduct the BTC exam which was cancelled and was scheduled for November 1 to November 3, 2018. However it was rescheduled again on November 4, 2018 and finally on November 18.

