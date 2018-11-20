UPTET Answer Key 2018 Soon @ Upbasiceduboard.gov.in; Here's How To Download

UPTET Answer Key 2018: Download From Upbasiceduboard.gov.in Soon

UPTET 2018 answer key: The UPTET answer key for examinations held on November 18, 2018 will be released anytime soon. Though, several media reports are suggesting Tuesday, November 20, i.e. today as the date for the UPTET 2018 answer key release, following the pattern of the recruitment last year, the keys can be expected anytime from now. UPTET 2017 answer keys were released two days after the examination got over. This means, Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) answer keys will be released anytime from now. NDTV tried to confirm this from the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board officials, but that did not elicit any response.

The UPTET answer keys will be released on the official website of the Board, upbasiceduboard.gov.in.

Read this news on UPTET answer keys in Hindi here

According to reports, more than 17 lakh candidates have appeared for the exam which was conducted on last Sunday for the recruitment of teachers in Primary (both lower and upper) schools in the state.

UPTET 2018 Answer Key: How to check

UPTET answer key 2018: The keys will be released on this page of UP Basic Education Board

The candidates may follow these steps to download the UPTET Answer keys:

Step I : Visit the official website of UPTET 2018, upbasiceduboard.gov.in

Step II : On the homepage, you may find two links of Primary and Upper Primary UPTET 2017 answer keys

Step III : Click on your UPTET answer key 2018 link

Step IV : Check your UPTET answer key on next page

The candidates may also download the answer keys from the official page.

The applicants will be given chance to raise their objections on the official answer keys to be published by the Board. After the objections have been received, the competent authority will publish a final answer key of UPTET 2018. Then the final results of the exam will be published.

New Date Announced For UPTET 2018, Registration For 68,000 Vacancies In December

According to reports, if the Board is releasing the UPTET answer keys today, candidates will be allowed to challenge the same till November 23. The Board will release a final answer key on November 30, reports suggested.

Click here for more Jobs News

