UPTET Official Answer Key Today; Website Not Responding

UPTET 2018 Answer Key Expected Today

UPTET 2018 answer key is expected today. Candidates who took the exam on November 18, 2018 can download the same from the official website upbasiceduboard.gov.in anytime soon. So far the Board has not given any official update regarding the answer key date and time, however reports suggest that the answer keys can be expected today between 10 am to 11 am. Candidates are therefore suggested to check the official website for timely updates. Candidates should follow the official website, only, to download the UPTET 2018 answer key.

UPTET 2018 Answer Key: Know How To Download

As of now, the official website of UP Basic Education Board, is not responding. Candidates need not panic and wait for the website to load properly.

Last year, the Board had released the UPTET answer key in two days after the completion of the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test in October.

Soon after downloading the answer key, UPTET candidates can also raise objections online. This will be a provisional answer key, and after considering the challenges raised by candidates the Board will release a final answer key for the exam.

The UPTET 2018 result can be expected in December.

