New Date Announced For UPTET 2018, Registration For 68,000 Vacancies In December

UPTET 2018: Registration For 68,000 Teacher Vacancies To Begin In December

The registration process for 68,000 teacher vacancies in the school education department in Uttar Pradesh will begin from December 11, an official spokesperson said today here. The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board will be organizing the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test or UPTET examination on November 18 and the results will be declared on December 10, the spokesperson added.

According to an earlier announcement, the UPTET examination was scheduled to be held on November 4, 2018, for which the registration process was concluded last week.

The registration process for the vacancies will be undertaken on the official website of the Board, upbasiceduboard.gov.in.

In another update, the education department official said that the BTC or Basic Training Examination in the state will now be held between November 1 and 3, he said, adding that the result of this examination will also be declared by December 10.

The BTC exam was cancelled all over the state after paper leakage in Kaushambi

The exam for Teachers Bharti Pariksha will be held on January 6, 2019, Press Trust of India quoted him as saying.

The decision in this regard was taken at a meeting of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with senior officials of the Education Department, he said.

The CM, according to the spokesperson, has instructed the STF and the police department to take strict action against those involved in BTC papers leak.

Action like arresting, forfeiting property and imposing NSA, if required, against gang leaders involved in the paper leak should be taken by police, the CM said in the meeting.

