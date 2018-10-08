UPTET 2018: Application Process Over; Direct Link For Application Fee Payment Here

UPTET 2018: Direct Link For Application Fee Payment Here

UPTET 2018 application process was over yesterday. The last date to submit the corresponding application fee is today. Candidates who were successful in applying for the exam till yesterday can submit the application fee till 6:00 pm today. However, the link to submit the application fee has not been responding since yesterday, thereby causing immense stress to candidates applying for the exam.

As an alternate, UP Basic Education Board had made direct links available for UPTET application fee payment. candidates who are still struggling to pay the application fee can access the application fee payment portal here and here.

To pay UPTET 2018 application fee, candidates would need to login using their registration number, and date of birth. Complete the application process immediately after making the payment for UPTET application fee.

Candidates are advised to take a print out of their application form after completing the application fee submission process.

Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) will be held on November 4, 2018. The exam will be held in two sessions: 10:00 am to 12:30 pm for Primary level candidates and 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm for Upper Primary candidates.

