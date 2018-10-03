UPTET 2018: Application Closes Tomorrow; Apply @ Upbasiceduboard.gov.in

UPTET 2018 application process will conclude tomorrow. Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria have time till tomorrow to apply for UPTET 2018 exam which will be conducted on November 4, 2018. The last date to submit UPTET application fee is October 5, 2018. Candidates can register for the exam on the official website for UPBEB, upbasiceduboard.gov.in.

UPTET 2018: How to Apply?

Step 1: Go to the official website of UPTET 2018: www.upbasiceduboard.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the UPTET application link.

Step 3: On next page, enter the details.

Step 4: Submit application fee and complete the UPTET application process

Step 5: Take a printout of the completed application form for future use.

As per a previous report, more than 4 lakh candidates have already registered for the exam.

The UPTET 2018 exam will be conducted in two sessions. The first session will be from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm for Primary level candidates. The second session will be from 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm for Upper Primary candidates.

The UPTET answer key for the exam will be uploaded on the UPBEB official website on November 5, 2018. Candidates will be allowed to submit their objections on the UPTET answer key. The final result for the UPTET 2018 exam will be released on November 20, 2018.

