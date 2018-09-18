UPTET 2018 Online Registration Begins @ Upbasiceduboard.gov.in; Check Details Here

The UPTET 2018 registration has begun on upbasiceduboard.gov.in

Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) has begun the registration process for Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test or UPTET 2018. The registration has begun on the official website of the exam, upbasiceduboard.gov.in. UPTET 2018 exam schedule was released recently and according to the schedule, the application form will be accepted till October 4, 2018. The detailed UPTET advertisement on September 15, 2018 and the online registration fee can be submitted till October 5, 2018. The exam has been scheduled on November 4.

The application process began today one day late than it was announced earlier.

According to reports, the Board plans to announce the UPTET results in record time to facilitate the written exam for selection of Assistant Teachers in the state.

UPTET 2018: How to apply

Follow the steps given here to apply for UPTET 2018:

Step 1: Go to the official website of UPTET 2018, upbasiceduboard.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the UPTET application link

Step 3: On next page, enter the details

Step 4: Pay fee and complete the UPTET application process

Step 5: Take the printout

UPTET 2018: Important dates

UPTET application starts: September 18, 2018

UPTET application ends: October 4, 2018

Last date for fee submission: October 5, 2018

Last date for UPTET application submission: October 6, 2018

UPTET Admit card release: October 18, 2018

UPTET exam: November 4, 2018

UPTET answer key: November 5, 2018

The exam will be conducted in two sessions. The first session will be from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm for Primary level candidates. The second session will be from 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm for Upper Primary candidates.

The answer key for the exam will be uploaded on the official website on November 5, 2018. Candidates will be allowed to submit their objections on the answer key.

The final result for the exam will be released on November 20, 2018.

