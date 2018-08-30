UPTET 2018: Exam Date Announced; Check Details

Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) has notified dates for UPTET 2018. The detailed advertisement for UPTET 2018 will be released on September 15, 2018 and the online registration will begin on September 17, 2018. The exam has been scheduled in October and the board plans to announce the result for the exam in record time to facilitate the written exam for selection of Assistant Teachers in the state.

The registration process will begin on September 17 and end on October 3. Candidates will have the opportunity to submit application fee till October 4 and complete the application process by October 5 till 6 pm. The admit card for the exam will be uploaded on the official website on October 17.

The exam will be conducted on October 28, 2018. The exam will be conducted in two sessions. The first session will be from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm for Primary level candidates. The second session will be from 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm for Upper Primary candidates.

The answer key for the exam will be uploaded on the official website on October 29, 2018. Candidates will be allowed to submit their objections on the answer key till November 1. The board will resolve the objections received till November 12, 2018.

Advertisement

The final result for the exam will be released on November 20, 2018.

Click here for more Jobs News