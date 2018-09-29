UPTET Online Registration Ends Next Week

Apply for UPTET 2018 at upbasiceduboard.gov.in

Online registration for UPTET 2018 ends next week. Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) will conduct the exam on November 4, 2018. Interested candidates can apply on or before October 4, 2018. The last date for submission of fees is October 5, 2018. The exam will be conducted in two sessions. The first session will be from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm for Primary level candidates. The second session will be from 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm for Upper Primary candidates.

The answer key for the exam will be uploaded on the official website on November 5, 2018, a day after the exam. Candidates will be allowed to submit their objections on the answer key till a specified date.

As per reports, candidates have been facing server issues since last days. Close to 4 lakh candidates have already registered for the exam.

Meanwhile, UP Basic Education Board has released the allotment list for Assistant Teacher posts in August. The result was declared on August 8. A total of 68500 vacant posts were proposed to be filled through this recruitment. 40,296 candidates applied against 41,556 available posts and out of that 34600 have been allotted districts. We will ensure remaining 5696 also get appointments if there is no other disqualification," tweeted Dr. Prabhat Kumar Additional Chief Secretary, Basic Education.

'Balance 6127 candidates have been allocated districts. Counselling has been extended up to 4 Sep. They must report for counselling in their districts immediately,' he tweeted on September 2, 2018.

