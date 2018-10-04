UPTET 2018 Online Application Process Extended; Check New Dates

UPTET 2018 Registration Last Date Extended Till October 7

UP Basic Education Board has extended the registration facility for UPTET 2018. The registration process which was supposed to conclude today will now be active till October 7. Likewise candidates can now deposit the exam fees a day later than the last date of registration i.e. October 8. Today was the last day to apply for the exam, however the website has not been responding since morning. With the extension in registration date, candidates who have been facing server issues can now apply for the exam with ease.

UPTET 2018: Know How To Apply

Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) will be held on November 4, 2018. The exam will be held in two sessions: 10:00 am to 12:30 pm for Primary level candidates and 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm for Upper Primary candidates.

UP basic education board will release answer keys of the exam on November 6. Candidates will be allowed to submit their objections on the answer key till a specified date.

Till last week, more than 4 lakh candidates have already registered for the exam.

Candidates who have registered for the UPTET can take the printout of the application form till October 9 till 6.00 pm.

