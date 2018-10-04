RSMSSB Recruitment 2018: Apply For 309 Female Supervisor Posts (Anganwadi Worker Quota)

RSMSSB will recruit anganwadi workers for the post of female supervisors with the WCD departmnet

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) has begun the online application process for recruitment of eligible candidates on 309 posts of Supervisor (Female). This recruitment is for Anganwadi workers only. The application process began today and will end on November 3, 2018. The selection will be through a written examination which will be conducted tentatively in January or February 2019.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have passed Graduation Degree with 10 years of experience as Angadwadi Worker in ICDS or have DOEACC/ CCC/ COPA certificate or Degree/Diploma in Computer Science/Computer Application.

The lower age limit is 18 years and upper age limit is 40 years.

The candidate must also have working knowledge of Hindi language written in Devnagri script and should be aware of culture and tradition in Rajasthan.

Application Process

Candidates can apply for the recruitment through RSMSSB official website: www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can also apply through 'e-mitra kiosk/jan suvidha centres'.

The application fee for general and creamy layer OBC category candidates is Rs. 450. For non-creamy layer OBC candidates form Rajasthan, the application fee is Rs. 350. The application fee for physically handicapped candidates, and SC/ST candidates from Rajasthan is Rs. 250.

Candidates may have to pay additional Rs. 30 if they use the services of an e-mitra kiosk or jan suvidha centre.

